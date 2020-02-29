Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for George Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Michael Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Michael Wright Obituary
George Michael Wright

George Michael Wright, 65, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

He was united in marriage to Karyn Murphy on June 8, 1988 in Chatsworth, IL. He attended St. Thomas Catholic Church in Crystal Lake and worked for Pillarhouse USA, Inc. in Elk Grove.

George was the loving husband of Karyn Wright; cherished father of Kari (Jacob) Palmisano, Bobby (Holly) Bates, Jr., Timothy (Nicole) Bates, Sr., Jeffrey (Natalie) Bates, Jr., Christopher (Cheyenne) Wright, and Kasey (Joshua) Wright; beloved Papa of 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; son of Joan Wright; bother to, Pat Wolfe, Terry Wright, Linda Kuemmel, John Wright and Andy Wright.

George was preceded in death by his father, Eugene L. Wright â€œGenoâ€; and son, Allen Bates.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -