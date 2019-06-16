|
|
George Mitch Gaskell
Born: February 19, 1929; in London, England
Died: June 9, 2019; in McHenry, IL
George Mitch Gaskell of McHenry, born February 19, 1929 in London, England passed away Sunday June 9th.
Beloved husband of Barbara Gaskell, dear father of Debbie Gaskell, Mitch Gaskell and Christopher Gaskell (Denise). Stepfather of Jim (Janet) Swerbenski, Steve (Carrie) Swerbenski, Jean (Al) Elarde. Also survived by his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mitch served in the British Army but was proud to display the American flag. Life was always about family, friends and work.
A celebration of life to be announced. At 90 years young, "Big Mitch" will be missed by everyone.
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Gaskell Family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 16, 2019