George Mitch Gaskell
Born: February 19, 1929; in London, England
Died: June 09, 2019; in McHenry, IL
George Mitch Gaskell of McHenry, born February 19, 1929 in London England passed away Sunday June 9th.
Beloved husband of Barbara Gaskell, dear father of Debbie Gaskell, Mitch Gaskell and Christopher Gaskell (Denise). Stepfather of Jim (Janet) Swerbenski, Steve (Carrie) Swerbenski, Jean (Al) Elarde. Also survived by his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1pm until 5pm at Shepherd of the Hills, 404 N. Green Street, McHenry, 60050.
For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 23, 2019