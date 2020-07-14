1/1
George N. Walker Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George N. Walker, Jr. 89

Born: July 19, 1930

Died: March 18, 2020

George N. Walker, Jr. 89, of Huntley, died peacefully, March 18, 2020.

A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at DeFiore Funeral Home 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Pastor Mark Boster will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church- Huntley. Please go towww.defiorefuneral.com to leave a message or share a memory of George.

He was born July 19, 1930 the son of George and Egenia Walker. On June 22, 1957 he married Noreta Winterberg. George was an avid square dancer, lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, he enjoyed playing cards. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Noreta, his children, Genevieve Rainey, Eugene (Evelyn) Walker and "J.J." John Joseph (Heather) Walker. By his 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. And also by his brother-in-law, Frank Den Outer.

George was preceded in death by his son, Russell and son-in-law, Donald Rainey.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or you are encouraged to leave an on line condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved