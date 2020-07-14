George N. Walker, Jr. 89
Born: July 19, 1930
Died: March 18, 2020
George N. Walker, Jr. 89, of Huntley, died peacefully, March 18, 2020.
A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at DeFiore Funeral Home 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Pastor Mark Boster will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church- Huntley.
to leave a message or share a memory of George.
He was born July 19, 1930 the son of George and Egenia Walker. On June 22, 1957 he married Noreta Winterberg. George was an avid square dancer, lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, he enjoyed playing cards. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Noreta, his children, Genevieve Rainey, Eugene (Evelyn) Walker and "J.J." John Joseph (Heather) Walker. By his 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. And also by his brother-in-law, Frank Den Outer.
George was preceded in death by his son, Russell and son-in-law, Donald Rainey.
