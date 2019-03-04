George P. Chronos



George P. Chronos of Crystal Lake was born August 14, 1933 in Chicago to Peter and Soula (nee Ganas) Chronos. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Barrington.



George married the late Pauline Chronos in 1957 and is survived by his children, Peter, Michael, Chrystine (Anthony) Concialdi, and John (Margaret O'Grady) Chronos; his grandchildren, Lydia and GeorgeAnne Chronos, Jonathan (Anita) and Jenna Chronos, Paulina, Sam, and George Concialdi, and George, Catherine, Michael, and Maggie Chronos; his great grandchildren, Lincoln and Syla Chronos; and his brother, Harry (Irena) Chronos. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mitzie (Theodore) Georgis; and his parents.



George was a U.S. army veteran, who served in the Korean War.



In his early years he owned many night clubs and restaurants, and later he worked in the furniture industry as a manufacturer?s representative. After retirement he sold sunglasses and was known by many as "the sunglass man". George made quite an impression on people who knew him, he was referred to as "quite the character" and the life of the party. He loved telling stories of the old times to his family and grandkids.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at St. Michaels the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, with a celebration of life to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to Castaway Pet Rescue, where his best friend, "Isaac" was adopted from. P.O.Box 16 Libertyville, Illinois 60048 or donate directly on the website at www.castawaypetrescue.org Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary