George Patrick Gettig Born: June 8th, 1941; in Topeka, KS Died: April 19, 2020; in Wauconda, IL George Patrick Gettig, age 78, long time resident of Crystal Lake, died peacefully at Wauconda Memory Care in Wauconda, IL. on Sunday April 19, 2020. Born June 8, 1941, in Topeka, Kansas, George was the son of Lucille (Chincholl) and George James Gettig of Topeka Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Christine (Nieman) and his son Matthew Gettig. Surviving family include his brother Michael Haley, his sons, Jonathan (Laura) and Andrew (Jenni) and a daughter, Sarah (Gene), his wife of ten years, Marcella (Young) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loving tribute on behalf of his children and grandchildren written by daughter, Sarah Schrempf of Crystal Lake, IL: "To my brother's and I he was Dad. To Mom he was the love of her life. To his grandkids he was Grumpa. He was a proud veteran and business owner of the local Crystal Lake, Lake in The Hills and Woodstock Pizza Huts, but also a good friend. Dad never met a recliner he didn't like or a garden he couldn't grow. There was not a book he wouldn't read or a round of golf he wouldn't play. He loved his grandkids and trips to Myrtle Beach. You may have run into George while frequently perched on a stool at Labemi's late Monday afternoons or seen him bowling at Metro Bowl in the Thursday morning men's league. Dementia took Dad's mind on a trip several years ago. On April 19, 2020, his body and spirit caught up with is mind ending his journey here with us. Although we were unable to visit the past 4 weeks due to the COVID-19 crisis, we hold close memories to carry us through our grief. I am certain he is sitting somewhere on the 19th hole of Augusta, with a beer in hand, and forever in my mom's warm embrace. Sleep well Daddy- it's time for your nap" George's children will host a celebration of life to be held at a future date. Memorials can be made in George's name to SCVN (Senior Care Volunteer Network) in honor of all their volunteers helping families with seniors in need get through this difficult time in our history. www.scvnmchenrycounty.org
Published in Northwest Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.