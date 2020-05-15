George Prigge
Born: March 15, 1941; in Elgin, IL
Died: May 10, 2020; in Chicago, IL
George "Wayne" Prigge, 79, of Huntley, died on May 10, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago.
Wayne was born on March 15, 1941 in Elgin, to parents Wilbert and Catherine (nee Rickert) Prigge.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 13 years, Lorra (nee Perry) Prigge, his children, Robert (Joyce) Prigge and David (Michelle) Prigge, his step-children, Danny Perry and Miquela Perry, his grandchildren Sarah, Michael (Danielle), Brian (Lindsey), Jamie, Jill, and Shawn, his great-grandchildren Ethan, Maddie, Isaac, and Bryce, his siblings, Carol (Bill) Osar, Arlene (Jim) Foote, Dan (Karen) Prigge, Don (Renee) Prigge, and Ken (Ingrid) Prigge, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory, and his sister, Nancy.
A private family funeral will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the PKD Foundation https://pkdcure.org/
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Northwest Herald on May 15, 2020.