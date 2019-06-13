George V. Rykowski



George V. Rykowski, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born in Chicago to Vincent and Cecilia Rykowski.



George was a World War II Veteran serving in the US Army. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He and his wife, Helen, raised 4 children and made many happy memories during their 47 years of marriage.



George was a man of simplicity and needed little. His character and loyalty were genuine and honest. He loved his family unconditionally and would welcome them with open arms at all times. His smile and subtle laughter will be forever engraved in the hearts he touched. He will be greatly missed and remembered as a downright terrific guy.



He is survived by his children, George (Silvia), Mary (Alfred) Zulli, John, and Mike (Annette); grandchildren, Marissa, Craig, Peter, Timothy, and Daniel; and sister, Patricia Rykowski. George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; and brothers, Richard and Ronald.



A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 15, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, 60014. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or online at www.journeycare.org or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (see address above). Published in the Northwest Herald on June 13, 2019