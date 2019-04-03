Resources More Obituaries for George Kopsell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George W. Kopsell

Obituary Condolences Flowers George W. Kopsell



Born: May 11, 1935; in Burtons Bridge, IL



Died: March 28, 2019; in Maryville, TN



George W. Kopsell, 83, passed away in Maryville, TN on March 28, 2019. George was born in Burtons Bridge, IL on May 11, 1935 and spent 69 years in McHenry County, except for time spent in the Army (1954-1957) in peacetime Germany. He had lived in Maryville for the past 12 years.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna J. (Dammann) and his twin sons Dean A. Kopsell (Jennifer) and their daughters, Allison and Caroline of Gainesville, FL and David E. Kopsell (Amanda) and their children, Violet and Henry of Bloomington IL.



George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian (Wilson) Kopsell. Deceased siblings include Vernon, Kenneth, Clarence, Polly, and Lucille "Pinky". Surviving siblings include Dorothy (Gibson), James, William, Darlene (Gathman), Barbara (Murray), Donald, and Linda (Levand).



George always felt that the cause of death should be included in obituaries. He had Parkinson's Disease which he managed well. However, five weeks before his died, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Multiple Myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer.



George was quite the athlete in his prime, avidly playing baseball, softball, and golf. He loved competition and was natural leader. He was not a volunteer, but all you had to do was ask and he would help in any way he could. He worked for the Davey Tree Company from 1957 to 1970 as a crewman, crew leader, and general foreman. In 1970 he was hired by the Clavey family to manage their nursery operation in Mundelein, IL. He helped move the nursery to Woodstock and then to Harvard. He worked to became the owner of Clavey's Woodstock Nursery until he sold the business and retired in 1993. He enjoyed woodworking, clockmaking, and was an avid gardener and notorious giant pumpkin grower. He held the giant pumpkin weight record in IL for many years and was even awarded a Guinness World Record for growing the longest dipper gourd in 1998.



A gathering of friends was held on Sunday, March 31 in Maryville, TN. The family is planning a similar get-together for family and friends in McHenry this summer. Notice of this event will be forthcoming. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries