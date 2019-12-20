|
|
George W. Kruckenberg
Born: May 22, 1936; in Mundelein, IL
Died: December 17, 2019; in Harvard, IL
George W. Kruckenberg, 83, of Harvard passed away with his loving wife of 56 years by his side, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Mercy Harvard Care Center.
He was born May 22, 1936, in Mundelein, IL; the son of the late Arthur C. and Vivian M. (Umbdenstock) Kruckenberg. He served in the United States Army from 1958-1960.
George worked for Peet Frate Line in Woodstock, IL for 32 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a 71-year member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he served on many boards and held various positions. He was an officer for many years with Thrivant (A.A.L.). George served a term as the Chemung Twp. Road Commissioner; as well as being a 50-year member of the Harvard Sportsman Club; never missing an opportunity to enjoy the annual smelt fry.
His hobbies included: hunting, woodworking, working on Ol Green, rolling lawns and doing odd jobs with his brother Ken. Most of all George loved his children and ADORED his grandchildren, spending as much time with them as possible.
George married the love of his life and best friend Jeanette Townsend on October 19, 1963, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Harvard.
Survivors include his wife Jeanette; children Jason (Gayle) Kruckenberg of Capron, IL, and Tyler (Stephanie) Kruckenberg of Forest, VA; five grandchildren Andrea, Jacob, Kira, Katelyn, and Kayla; siblings Kenneth (Sandy) Kruckenberg of Harvard, Victor (Sandra) Kruckenberg of Sunnyvale, CA, Arthur (Meg) Kruckenberg of Harvard, Chester Kruckenberg of Capron, and Eileen Anderson of Chemung.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Pamela Jean; sister and brother-in-law Jean and Eugene Harnisch; in-laws J. Vernon and Jennie Townsend; brother-in-law Vernon (Red) Townsend; and brother James Kruckenberg Sr.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1601 Garfield Road, Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 20, 2019