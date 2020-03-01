|
Georgeann Cronkhite
Born: September 3, 1939; in Eveleth, MN
Died: February 6, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Georgeann Cronkhite of Huntley, Illinois passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the JourneyCare Hospice facility in Barrington, Illinois. She passed away peacefully and in the presence of all of her loving husband and three loving children.
She was diagnosed 15 years ago with COPD and faced this illness with great courage and grace. Our family wishes to thank the entire team at JourneyCare Hospice facility in Barrington for their caring professionalism and comforting care during Georgeann's final days.
Georgeann loved spending time with her family and friends - especially her grandkids. She had a passion for entertaining, traveling, cooking, and playing bridge. She particularly enjoyed participating in the Sun City dinner and card groups.
Georgeann was born in Eveleth. Minnesota on September 3, 1939. On August 2, 1958, she married the love of her life, Fred Cronkhite from International Falls, Minnesota.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pauline Orehek Kauppi and Robert Kauppi.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fred Cronkhite; daughter Linda Howard and her husband Brad Howard; son Greg Cronkhite and his wife Jane Cronkhite; daughter Janet Silvestri and her husband Brook Silvestri; grandson Ryan Howard and his wife Rebecca Howard; grandson Reid Howard; granddaughter Kelsey Kerslake and her husband Todd Kerslake,; grandson Connor Cronkhite; granddaughter Camden Silvestri; grandson Garrett Silvestri; grandson Weston Silvestri; great grandson Carter Kerslake; and sister, Nancy Martin.
Please join us in celebrating Georgeann's life on Friday morning, April 3, 2020, at 10:00 am at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JourneyCare Hospice Facility, 405 North Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, Illinois 60010.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020