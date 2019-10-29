|
|
Georgia Louise Kainer
Born: December 26, 1944; in Washington, DC
Died: October 26, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Georgia Louise Kainer, age 74, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family and her dogs, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1944, the daughter of Clare F. and Mary P. (McConnen) Roepke. On April 9, 1977, she married the love of her life, John G. Kainer, at the Methodist Church in Park Ridge, IL.
Georgia was a retired nurse and in her spare time enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling in the motorhome and Sprint car racing. Georgia had a love of animals. Most of all, she loved her family who meant the world to her. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, John; their children: Christeen Mindick, of McHenry, Mylissa (Zack) Woodruff, of Marengo; grandchildren: Kyle Mindick, Kaitlyn Mindick, Mack Woodruff and sister, Marcia (Wayne) Irwin of Decatur, TX.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, Clare and Mary Roepke and daughter, Wendy Kainer.
Visitation will be held from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 and will continue on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Georgia's name to Helping Paws, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098.
For more information, please call (815)385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 29, 2019