Georgianne Chromczak
Born: August 30, 1959
Died: August 5, 2020
Georgianne Chromczak of Johnsburg, passed away August 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Georgianne was born August 30, 1959, in Chicago, to Henry J. and Pauline (Mesko) Kmack. On July 26, 1980, she married the love of her life, Henry J. Chromczak, Jr., at First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights, IL.
Georgianne was loving and caring and excelled in everything she did. She founded McHenry Mothers of Multiples support group, was a Girl Scout Leader and an amazing homemaker who found time to paint, craft, garden, sew and cook. Most of all, she was a well-respected special education instructor. Unfortunately, her time teaching was interrupted first by ovarian cancer and a few years later, MDS, which she was unable to beat.
Georgianne is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Henry Chromczak, Jr. of Johnsburg; and children: Henry J. Chromczak, III of Johnsburg, Lillian Chromczak of Johnsburg, and Phillip Chromczak of Hamilton, Ohio. She is further survived by her siblings: Marianne (Robert) Strom of Thousand Oaks, California, Gerald (Judy) Kmack of Chilton, Wisconsin, and Thomas Kmack of Chicago, Illinois. Georgianne was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 8 PM, with a 7:30 prayer service on August 11, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL.
Memorials Contributions may be directed to Georgianne's Family at https://gf.me/u/yj2dnx
(Georgianne's transplant fund).
