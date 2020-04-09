|
|
Gerald Alan Ru Lon
Born: December 19, 1933
Died: March 23, 2020
Gerald Alan Ru Lon passed away March 23, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1933 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was married to Elna Lenore (Fisch) Ru Lon for 57 years.
He is survived by Daughters Lorraine Ru Lon Morris and Leigh Ann Ru Lon, Grandchildren Curtis, Samantha and Rex.
He has lived in Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois.
Jerry was an Eagle Scout, Artist, Art Teacher, Auto mechanic and Pilot but loved to sell. He worked as a Technical Training Instructor for SAAB Scandia, raced formula cars, and crewed on SCCA cars. He started and built up several businesses over the years and was a joke telling machine, nobody left his presence without hearing at least one. Jerry was the epitome of positive attitude. Every time the phone rang he would exclaim, "There's another big sale!" His last words were: "Did I tell you the joke about..."
We loved him and he will be missed by all.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 9, 2020