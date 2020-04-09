Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Lon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Alan Ru Lon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Alan Ru Lon Obituary
Gerald Alan Ru Lon

Born: December 19, 1933

Died: March 23, 2020

Gerald Alan Ru Lon passed away March 23, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1933 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was married to Elna Lenore (Fisch) Ru Lon for 57 years.

He is survived by Daughters Lorraine Ru Lon Morris and Leigh Ann Ru Lon, Grandchildren Curtis, Samantha and Rex.

He has lived in Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois.

Jerry was an Eagle Scout, Artist, Art Teacher, Auto mechanic and Pilot but loved to sell. He worked as a Technical Training Instructor for SAAB Scandia, raced formula cars, and crewed on SCCA cars. He started and built up several businesses over the years and was a joke telling machine, nobody left his presence without hearing at least one. Jerry was the epitome of positive attitude. Every time the phone rang he would exclaim, "There's another big sale!" His last words were: "Did I tell you the joke about..."

We loved him and he will be missed by all.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -