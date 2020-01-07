|
|
Gerald Corriveau
Gerald Corriveau of Hampshire, and a longtime resident of Algonquin, died on Friday, January 3.
Gerry was born in Grafton, ND on September 22, 1941, son of Norbert and Kathleen Corriveau. He was a graduate of the Warren (MN) HS class of 1959, earned a bachelor's degree from Bemidji State University, and master's degrees from both Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois.
Gerry spent 34 years sharing his passion for History and Economics as a teacher in District 300 at Dundee, Dundee-Crown and Jacobs High Schools. In addition, he was a real estate broker for over 30 years.
Gerry never met a stranger. He loved sharing laughs and stories with anyone in his path.
Gerry enjoyed golf, fishing, gardening, playing cards, and traveling.
Gerry's passion was his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 57 years, Arlene; son Mike (Janean) of Mount Vernon, IL; daughter Kristin of Algonquin, and his cherished granddaughter Thea; sister Joanne (Dennis) Waldron, brother-in-law Ron DiGiacomo; aunts Jeanette Osowski of Grafton, ND and Dorothy Stevenson of Sea Ranch, CA, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Steve & Helen Dothum, brothers; Jimmy, Kenny (Sharon) and sister; Delores DiGiacomo.
Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Margaret Mary Church, Algonquin.
Burial will follow at Saint John Nepomucene Cemetery in Fox River Grove, IL.
Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Friday from 3-8 P.M. and again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial in Gerry's name to either; District 300 Foundation for Educational Excellence 2550 Harnish Road Algonquin, IL 60102, d300foundation.org-can or to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Suite 310 Wellesley, MA 02481, curealz.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit millerfuneralhomedundee.com.
For info please call (847) 426-3436
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020