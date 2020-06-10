Gerald E. Bee
1933 - 2020
Gerald E. Bee

Born: November 28, 1933

Died: June 4, 2020

Gerald E. Bee, 86, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1933, in Toledo, OH. Gerald loved his family.

He is survived by his daughters Catherine (Michael) Schaff, Julianne (Joseph) Schmidt, and son Richard Bee; grandchildren Gregory (Jennifer) Schaff, Karen (Cory) Awe, Jacquelyn (Julian) Moore, Anthony Schmidt, Stephen Bee, Nicholas Bee, Dana (Alexander) Rauchmiller; great-grandchildren Cassidy and Jessie Schaff, Madeline and Emilia Awe, Keegan, and soon-to-be sister Addison Rauchmiller.

He had a celebrated career in law enforcement spanning more than 35 years. His favorite pastime was watching The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

The family will hold a private celebration of life in the weeks to come.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
