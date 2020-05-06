Gerald E. Rockers
1949 - 2020
Gerald E. Rockers

Born: February 4, 1949; in Austin, MN

Died: April 27, 2020; in Durham, NC

Gerald E. Rockers, 71, a long-time resident of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina surrounded by family.

Gerry was born and raised on a farm in Austin, Minnesota, and is a proud graduate of Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. Gerry was a dedicated IT professional, serving clients over many years throughout the Chicagoland area. He was a devout Catholic, and many of his clients were local Catholic schools in McHenry County. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, and loved nothing more than watching or talking sports with his siblings, kids, grandkids, and many friends. He was the son of Harold and Dolores Rockers of Austin, Minnesota, and he was one of nine kids in a tight-knit family.

Gerry is survived by his six children, their mother, Mary, and their families: Joe, Kim, and Susannah Rockers of Boston, Massachusetts; Jack, Mary,Ty, and Leo Rockers of Durham, North Carolina; Peter, Rachel, Pearl, and August Rockers of Boston, Massachusetts; Maggie, Trent, and Theo Rockers Tyni of Durham, North Carolina; Amy Rockers of San Francisco, California; and Tim and Maddy Rockers of Chicago, Illinois.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the funeral services for Gerry will be scheduled at a later date for Austin, Minnesota when Gerry's family and friends can gather to celebrate his life and the many people he touched during it.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 6, 2020.
