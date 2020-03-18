|
|
Gerald F. Palko
Born: February 22, 1929
Died: March 14, 2020
Gerald "Jerry" F. Palko, 91, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1929 in Beloit, WI to the late Frank and Agnes (nee Lundt) Palko.
On April 3, 1948, Jerry married Jeanne K. Priest in Rockford , IL. They celebrated 70 wonderful years of marriage until her passing.
Jerry was voted as Man of the Year in Wonder Lake as well as parade marshal. He was the founder and one-time president of the Wonder Lake Snowmobile Club and also taught snowmobile safety. He was very involved in the Boy Scouts, as well as a member of Lions Club and Knights of Columbus, where he held the title of 4th degree Knight. A bricklayer by trade, he helped build Chicago one brick at a time. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing and Robert Frost poetry. Above all, Jerry loved his family, especially being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His gentle nature was a testimony of his love and will be missed by all.
Jerry will be deeply missed by his loving children, Helen (Chuck) Turner of Ocala, FL; Debi (Bob) Ungaro of Auburndale, FL; Colleen (Tom) Lovetere of New Market, MD; Peter (Lindsey) Palko of Okeana, OH; grandchildren, Chad Gaub, Timothy (Kimberly), Broc (Amy), Derric (Kara), and Corey (Bonnie) Ungaro, Jessica (Jay) Mueller, Courtney Lovetere, Ashley (Jacob) Dean, Megan (fiancée Paula) Palko; and many cherished great-grandchildren; his brother, Steve (Cheryl) Wienke.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gerald F. Palko, Jr. in 2015; and by his 3 sisters.
A Graveside Ceremony will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church Cemetery, 5006 E Wonder Lake Rd, Wonder Lake, IL 60097.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510.
Services were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 18, 2020