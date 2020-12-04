Gerald Fraser
Born: November 18, 1936; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 30, 2020; in McHenry, IL
"Jerry" was born in Chicago on November 18, 1936, to William and Alice (Schulz) Fraser. He died peacefully at home in his sleep on Monday, November 30, 2020. On October 7, 1995, Jerry married the love of his life, Jeanne Dole in The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jeanne (Dole) Fraser; daughters: Laura Krausen (Jim) and Jessica Blaul; grandchildren: Campbell Krausen and Henry Blaul; brothers: John, Pat (Sharon), Mike (Connie), and Dan (Ann); sister-in-law, Suzanne Dole; and nieces and nephews: Alec, Alex, Erin, Morgon, Jeff, Peggy, Jenny, Susie, Kim, Koren, Kate, Steve, Liz, Andy, Sarah, Bill, Sarah, Zoe and Lily and many grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents William L. and Alice Fraser, Jerry was preceded in death by Fraser Family Members: William T., Joanne, Nancy, Mary, Alice O'Rorke, Marie and Chris.
Jerry served in the Army at Ft. Gordon, in the Savannah River Defense Area in Augusta, Georgia. He was always proud to say that Georgia was never invaded while he was there.
Jerry worked at various jobs from restaurants to a family owned tire center, owning a bus station and cab company (Aquarious) in DeKalb, to selling and leasing cars, to starting a Christian Book Store.
He and Mark Spritzer and Bob Young ran the St. Thomas Festivals from 1985-1990, making a fun family event. As a Knight of Columbus, Council 3880, Jerry was Grand Knight twice, a founder of the monthly Pancake Breakfast and Christmas Tree Sales. Jerry was known as a "good organizer and knew how to get things going".
Jerry loved living on the river and will be remember for his grinning smile, quick wit, great cooking, card playing and his love of family and faith.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 A.M., on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M., in the church, with Father Paul White officiating. Private Inurnment will be held in Holy Apostles Cemetery. For those wishing to view Jerry's Mass via Live Stream, please go to The Church of Holy Apostles webpage www.tcoha.org
.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050 or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.
Due to the statewide mandate, everyone attending is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing protocol while inside the church.