Gerald J. Connerty, Sr.
Born: October 10, 1934; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 8, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Gerald (Jerry) Joseph Connerty, Sr. passed away on June 8, 2020 in McHenry, IL surrounded by his family. Jerry was born in Chicago IL to William and Cecilia (Halvey) Connerty on October 10, 1934. Jerry grew up in Cicero where he met and married his sweetheart, Arlene Meyers on June 25, 1955.
Jerry worked in a variety of industries but his true passion was in real estate. Jerry and his wife Arlene were very successful brokers / owners of ERA Connerty Realty and listed and sold many of the homes in the Johnsburg and McHenry areas. Jerry was a lover of life and enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing, socializing and spending time with his family. He was a strong supporter of charitable organizations such as the MDA and held several successful and memorable golf outings at Chapel Hill Golf course. Jerry also supported St. Baldrick's and shaved his head in support of kids with cancer.
Jerry ("Sarge") was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the USMC as a Sargent in the Air Wing unit. Jerry was very patriotic and loved to spend time with his fellow veterans. He was a long time member of the Polish League of American Veterans Post 188 in McHenry. Jerry enjoyed the Post's visits to the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago to share a meal with his fellow comrades and was honored to join the P.L.A.V. group on the honor flight to D.C. in 2016 to visit the Veteran sites he'd never seen before.
Jerry is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Arlene, parents, William and Cecilia, his brother William "Bud" (the late Helen), sister Shirley (late John) Mahoney, and brother Eugene (Carol).
Jerry is survived by his four children Gerald Jr (Shawn, late Bonnie), Jeffrey (Jackie), Terrance (Lori), and Sandra (John) Farley, his sister Maureen (late Paul) Krause, his grandchildren Kellie, Adam (Valerie), Craig (Amanda), Jill (Brian), Kari, Ashley (Jay), Tara (Steven), Tanya, Jeffrey, Cody, and John and great grandchildren Eric, Alexis, Ryan, Ava, Gabriella, James, Jeffrey Jr., Hunter, Adam Jr., Emma, Riley, Parker, Jaxon, Brayden, Madelyn and Everly.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on June 15, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, IL with burial immediately following. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Polish League of American Veterans, Journey Care of Barrington, The St. Baldrick's Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.