Gerald Joseph Hrdlicka, Sr
Born: March 31st, 1943
Died: October 7, 2019
Gerald Joseph Hrdlicka Sr, of Spring Grove, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 76 surrounded by family and friends on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Gerald ("Gerry") was born March 31st, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois and grew up an intelligent and ambitious leader, moving his way up managing warehouses for specialty and finer food companies while building sheds for Sears and Montgomery Wards on his days off. Gerry retired in 2010 and rather than sit idle, he purchased apartment buildings and created his business in Elgin, Illinois. Gerry eventually grew the business to a number of apartment buildings, houses, and commercial store fronts. Gerry was well known throughout his hometown of Spring Grove providing his hard work and friendly smile to St. Peters Catholic Church as an usher. He travelled to homes delivering communion to the sick and elderly and organized and participated in various church events. Gerry also volunteered for the Spring Grove Food Pantry, 1st Way Life Center, and was a member of the local Knights of Columbus. Family was always most important to Gerry instituting a number of family traditions including the purchase of identical shirts for the entire family at Christmas which would be worn on New Year's Day during a shopping trip. The day also included a family picture to commemorate each year.
Gerry was the beloved patriarch of his large family survived by his wife of over twenty years, Cecile, Gerry's three children Gerald (Tamie) Hrdlicka Jr., Lisa Marie (Joris) Lillge, Lori (Alan) Jewell, and Cecile's son Chris Wetter. Gerry was a proud grandfather to Gerry III (Autumn), David, Travis, Tommy, Michael, Kyle, Cole, Cody, Katelyn, Chase and great grandfather to Oakley and Shaye.
Gerry is survived by three sisters Roberta Fiarito, Jacqueline (Rory) McCluskey, and Andrea Nolan. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother, Josephine.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at St. Peters Church, 2118 Main Street in Spring Grove, Illinois from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., a mass will be held followed by a short walk to the cemetery. At the conclusion of the service a luncheon will be held at the church. All who knew and loved Gerry are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 11, 2019