Gerald Michmershuizen
Born: October 29, 1946; in Rochelle, IL
Died: February 18, 2020; in Richmond, IL
Gerald "Jerry" Michmershuizen, age 73, of Richmond passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born in Rochelle, Illinois on October 29, 1946, a son of the late Robert and Gabrielle (Plourde)Â Michmershuizen.
He was married to Nancy Wolf on Feb. 14, 1989, in Richmond, IL.
He served as a trustee for the Village of Richmond Board for 12 years and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He loved his dogs, feeding the birds, hunting, fishing and nature. Jerry had a wry sense of humor.
He was a sergeant in the U.S. Marines from 1966 to 1970, where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and senior vice commander of Paul C. Hoffman American Legion Post #253. He enjoyed being part of the Color Guard.
He originally worked for Richmond Cement Products, then became part owner/operator, then worked as a conveyor operator at Thelen Sand & Gravel in Antioch, IL for 19 years, then worked as a seasonal for McHenry County Conservation for 10 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife Nancy, children, Josh (Kelli Behrens) Michmershuizen, Jason (Fleur) Michmershuizen, Joel (Samantha) Wolf, Lenae (Bryan) Clark; ten grandchildren, Nicole, Ryan, Bailey, Alyssa, Maranda, Gage, Tessa, Trevor, Jacob and Mia; a sister Judy (Sam) Sossong, two brothers James (Pam) Michmershuizen and John Michmershuizen and a brother-in-law Bob Freund. He was preceded by a sister JoAn Freund, granddaughter Ashley Warner and grandson Lucas Wolf.
Private family services will be held with inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 143 First St. Batavia, IL 60510.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 20, 2020