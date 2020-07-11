1/1
Gerald Miltimore
Gerald Miltimore

Born: May 19, 1941; in Waukegan, IL

Died: July 9, 2020; in Richmond, IL

Gerald "Jerry" Miltimore, 79, of Richmond, IL, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Waukegan, IL on May 19, 1941, a son of the late John and Louise (Willoughby)Miltimore.

He was married to Ann "Nancy" (Norton) on April 11, 1964, in Galesburg, IL and she passed away March 13, 2017.

He served as an operating room specialist in the U.S. Army from April 1959 to May 1962, spending some time in Korea.

He worked as a lineman/troubleshooter for ComEd for 35 years, retiring in 1996.

He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling and was a master tradesman of many things.

Gerald is survived by two daughters, Robin Miltimore, of Richmond, Julie (Thomas) Nelson, of Elkhorn, WI, a son, Steven (Amy Ludwig) Miltimore, of Salem, WI; four grandchildren, Kyle and Tyler Miltimore, Richard "Pete" Ludwig, Troy Nelson and a great grandson Samuel Miltimore. He was preceded by two sisters Patricia Young and Lillian Rummel and a brother Eugene.

Private family services and interment will be private at this time with a memorial service at a later date due to the pandemic. Interment will be in Richmond Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to American Heart/Stroke Assoc 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 or American Diabetes Association 55 E Monroe St Ste 3420 Chicago, IL 60603.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
