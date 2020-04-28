Gerald R. Erikson Born: September 3, 1936; in Cleveland, WI Died: April 25, 2020; in Winfield, IL Gerald R. Erikson, 83, of Richmond, IL, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. He was born in Cleveland, WI on September 3, 1936, a son of the late Bror and Ella (Schmidt) Erikson. He was married to Nancy Esmond on July 23, 1966, in Woodstock and she passed away Jan. 23, 2017. He attended Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond. He worked at Northern Precision Foundry in Lake Geneva, WI for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He loved nature, walking for miles, cruise nights and spending time with his family. Gerald is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Richard) McGuire, of Richmond; a son, Michael (Sarah) Erikson, of Genoa City, WI; four grandchildren Kayla and Justin Pettenuzzo, Chloe Erikson and Cody Stevens; a sister, Shirley (Galen) Erdman, and a brother, Ken Erikson. He was preceded by two sisters Jan and Mary Ann and four brothers Duane, Alan, Donald and David. Due to the corona virus, private family graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock, IL. For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 28, 2020.