Gerald Robert Stieg
Born: July 18, 1943
Died: February 13, 2020
Gerald Robert Stieg, loving husband and father of three children, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 76.
Gerald (Jerry or Jerbo), was born on July 18, 1943, in Woodstock, IL to Walter and Bettie (Beck) Stieg. On December 3, 1966, he married Linda K. Ehrke at St. John's Lutheran Church in Woodstock, the love of his life, best friend, and constant companion for 53 years.
Jerry served in the US Army upon graduating from Woodstock High School and was well-known and respected in the community as the proprietor of G. Stieg & Sons Construction and Wayne's City Lanes, as well as a member of the Woodstock Fire Department for 19 Â½ years.
Jerry loved to bowl, fish, work on his farmette and spend time with friends and family.
Jerry is survived by his children, Kimm (Keith) Gonzales, Kelly (Brian) Kerwin and Michael (Mary) Stieg; grandchildren, Lynea Stieg, Kalli Stieg, Noah Kerwin, Rachael Stieg, Paige Gonzales and Kevyn Kerwin; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Diego and Skylar; sister, Patricia (Andrew) Hermanson and sister in law, Sandra Wickham (John) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judith Stolldorf.
A memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at Moose Lodge in Woodstock at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family or the .
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 15, 2020