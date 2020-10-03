Gerald S. Kautz
Born: March 30, 1941; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 1, 2020; in Algonquin, IL
Gerald S. Kautz, 79 of Algonquin, died peacefully, October 1, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am on Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed Phil's Friends | 1350 Lake Street Suite I | Roselle, IL 60172 or Journeycare Hospice.
Gerald was born March 30, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Fred and Rita Kautz. On October 19, 1963 he married Sharon Paterson. He was the Village Clerk for Algonquin for over thirty years and the longest serving clerk in the history of the state of Illinois. Growing up he was known as the class clown and went on to be involved in Clowning and was affectionately known as Lazy Bonz the Clown. He was a member of the Algonquin Lions Club and Clowns of America-international. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children, Kristen (Jim Ward) Kautz, and Scott (Jennifer) Kautz and by his grandson, Lucas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terrence.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com