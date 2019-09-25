Northwest Herald Obituaries
Gerald S. Klimek


1940 - 2019
Gerald S. Klimek Obituary
Gerald S. Klimek

Born: August 31, 1940; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 23, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Gerald S. Klimek, age 79, passed away at his home on Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Chicago on August 31, 1940, the son of Stanley and Marianne (Kozlowski) Klimek.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years; Joyce (Cys) Klimek; his children: James (Kelley) Klimek, Sheryl (Phil) Delisi; and his grandchildren: Mitchell, Abigail Klimek and Samantha, Michael Delisi.

All services will be private.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Illinois Center for Autism, 548 South Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or the , 1801 S. Meyers Rd. Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181.

Arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory, www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
