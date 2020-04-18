Gerald V. Freund Gerald V. Freund from McHenry passed away peacefully at his home after a battle of cancer on April 14th. Jerry was born in Woodstock IL to Walter J. & Olive G. Freund 1935. Jerry went to school in McHenry and upon graduating from McHenry high school he joined the marines. After serving his country he met the love of his life Helen Watson whom he would have been celebrating 60 years of marriage in May.Jerry was a custom home builder. During his free time he was an avid reader, writer, bee keeper. His most recent hobby was his shop for blacksmithing where he enjoyed teaching. He is survived by his wife Helen; 3 sons, Jeff (Stephanie), Bryan (Rusty - Dc'd 2015), Chris; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter & Olive; 5 siblings, Madelaine, Wally, Roger, Eugene, Claire. A celebration of life will take place at a future date.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.