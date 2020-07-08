1/1
Gerald W. Steigerwald
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald W. Steigerwald

Born: April 19, 1938

Died: July 4, 2020

Gerald W. Steigerwald, 82 of Lake Barrington, formerly of Huntley, died peacefully, July 4, 2020. He died of a broken heart after loosing his wife less than a year ago. Judith was his life and he was truly devoted to her.

No services are planned at this time. To help the family honor and remember Gerry the family is asking for everyone to leave a message or share a story about Gerald at www.defiorefuneral.com.

Gerald was born April 19, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Fred and Elizabeth Steigerwald. On December 6, 1975 he married Judith Weatherall. He proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad until his retirement. Gerry in his earlier days was a member of the Chicago 16 inch softball hall of fame. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Chicago Bear's Fan. His greatest love was his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Teresa) Biron, and Lynn (Harmon) Garwood, grandchildren, Maximillian, Madelyn, Jake, Josie, Jaclyn and Jessie and by many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Judith and his sister, Pat.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved