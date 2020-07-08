Gerald W. Steigerwald
Born: April 19, 1938
Died: July 4, 2020
Gerald W. Steigerwald, 82 of Lake Barrington, formerly of Huntley, died peacefully, July 4, 2020. He died of a broken heart after loosing his wife less than a year ago. Judith was his life and he was truly devoted to her.
No services are planned at this time. To help the family honor and remember Gerry the family is asking for everyone to leave a message or share a story about Gerald at www.defiorefuneral.com
.
Gerald was born April 19, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Fred and Elizabeth Steigerwald. On December 6, 1975 he married Judith Weatherall. He proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad until his retirement. Gerry in his earlier days was a member of the Chicago 16 inch softball hall of fame. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Chicago Bear's Fan. His greatest love was his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Steve (Teresa) Biron, and Lynn (Harmon) Garwood, grandchildren, Maximillian, Madelyn, Jake, Josie, Jaclyn and Jessie and by many nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Judith and his sister, Pat.