Gerald W. Stroner
Born: October 15, 1988
Died: June 7, 2020
Gerald W. "Jerry" Stroner, 65, of Crystal Lake passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020.
He was born on October 6, 1954 in Elgin to Kenneth and June Stroner.
Jerry was united in marriage on October 15, 1988 to Debra "Debbie" Neumann in Crystal Lake, where they raised their family. Jerry was a member of the Carpenter's Union and worked for various drywall companies for over 40 years. Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was always cheering on the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Many will remember Jerry for his love of Elvis, good sense of humor and his infamous dance moves. Jerry left a good impression on everyone he met and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his children, Keith (Linda) Stroner of Crystal Lake; Haylie (Matthew) Nicholas of Elgin, IL; grandchildren, Destiny, Hannah, Skylar and Hunter Stroner and Spencer Nicholas; his sister, Diane "DeeDee" Joyner of Christopher, IL; and by many loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Gibbons; and brother; Kenneth Stroner.
A Celebration of Jerry's life with a memorial service will be held at a later date at Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, IL.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.