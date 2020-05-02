Gerald Worth
Gerald Worth

Born: March 14, 1937

Died: April 30, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" Worth passed away at Rockford Memorial Hospital on April 30 at age 83. Jerry was born in Mt. Carmel Illinois on March 14, 1937. He was predeceased by his parents and daughter, Stephanie Smith. Survivors are his wife of 54 years Elaine, daughter, Jennifer Ponsones of Rockton IL, son-in-law and daughter-in-law Mark and Elizabeth Smith of Waxahachie TX, and grandsons Micah Smith, Jonah Smith, Alex Ponsones, and Joshua Ponsones. He has 3 brothers and 1 sister. He was a good man and an honest man. He served in the US Army and the Air Force Reserve. He retired from the Post Office in 1992.

A memorial will be held at a later date.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 2, 2020.
