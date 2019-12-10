|
|
Geraldine F. Wuttke
Born: August 19, 1944; in Sprin g Grove, IL
Died: December 5, 2019; in Genoa City, WI
Geraldine F. Wuttke, 75, of Genoa City, WI, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Spring Grove, IL on August 19, 1944, a daughter of the late Frances (May) and John Sheets.
She was married to David Wuttke on May 8, 1965, in Spring Grove, IL.
She was a graduate of Richmond-Burton High School in 1962.
She was employed as a bookkeeper at First Bank Southeast in Lake Geneva, WI for many years.
Geraldine is survived by a daughter, Michele (Matthew) Carpenter of Coatesville, PA; a son, Mark (Heather) Wuttke of Deer Park, IL; four grandchildren Annika, Jonathan, Matthew and Sarah, a sister Karen (Bill) Minnis of Ft. Wayne, IN: a brother Mike (Denise) Sheets of Richmond and a brother-in-law Del Smith of Sebring, FL.
She was preceded by her parents, a sister Charlene Smith and a brother Jerry Sheets.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2018 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St Richmond, IL.
Mass of Resurrection will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10519 Main St Richmond, IL, with Msgr. Martin Heinz officiating. Interment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Spring Grove, IL.
Memorials to the Genoa City Library 126 Freeman St, Genoa City, WI 53128, Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121 or American Cancer 143 First St., Batavia, IL 60510.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 10, 2019