1/1
Geraldine Loonan
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Loonan

Born: January 14, 1941

Died: September 30, 2020

Geraldine "Gerri" Loonan, 79, of Huntley, died peacefully, September 30, 2020 with her family by her side.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:30am- 11:30am with a funeral service held at 11:30am all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Gerri was born January 14, 1941 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Frank and Irene Kielty. On August 20, 1960 she married Gary Loonan, the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. Gerri was small in stature but strong in spirit. She could light up a room. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Gary, her children Linda (Bob) Paster, Cindy Davies and Patricia Loonan, by her grandchildren, Danielle (Brett) Buntrock, Dane (Kahla) Paster, Joe (Sammi) Davies, Jenna (Brandon) Noble, and Riley Johnson, by her great grandchildren, Finn, Llewlyn, Jovie, Sophia and Amelia and also by her sister, Mary Blough.

Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, Francis O'Connor, Jean, Robert Kielty and brother-in-law, Bud Blough.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:30 AM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved