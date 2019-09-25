Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Gerard Kenneth Justen


1944 - 2019
Gerard Kenneth Justen Obituary
Gerard Kenneth Justen

Born: October 12, 1944

Died: September 22, 2019

Gerard Kenneth Justen, 74, a lifetime resident of McHenry, passed away on September 22, 2019 at JourneyCare - Barrington, with his family by his side. He was born in McHenry to Edward J. and Viann L. (Wagner) Justen on October 12, 1944.

Gerard served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He was a former fireman for the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and valued employee of McHenry School District 15 for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary Jean Justen; children, Carolyn (Jamison Becmer) Justen and Kenneth Justen; grandchildren, C.J. and Marie; and siblings, Connie, Sue, and Clarence.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
