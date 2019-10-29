Northwest Herald Obituaries
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gerda S. Percy Obituary
Gerda S. Percy

Born: July 15, 1937 in Germany

Died: October 26, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Gerda S. Percy, 82, of Crystal Lake passed away October 26, 2019.

She was born July 15, 1937 in Germany to Bernard and Maria Schmitt. On August 20, 1959 she married Harold B. Percy, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2003.

Gerda was a proud military wife and supported her family during their many assignments across the United States and Europe. Gerda enjoyed her flower gardens, baking her famous chocolate chip cookies, and taking long walks in her neighborhood to greet everyone. She enjoyed decorating for the various seasons and hosting holiday celebrations for her loved ones. Gerda was the number one fan for her kids and grandkids in all their sporting events and activities. She was a caretaker and will be missed.

She is survived by her children, Leo (Delbra) Percy, Benny (Julie) Percy, Linda Percy McMahon, Harold (Mary) Percy Jr., and Brenda (Dan) Kennedy; her grandchildren, Joshua, Jason, Josie, Emily, Alexis, Michael, Jacob, Aidan, Katie, and Colleen; her great-grandchildren, Silas, Caleb, Abigail; and her extended family in Germany and Canada.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Friday, November 1 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.

Interment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission, 2200 N. Seminary Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098.

Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
