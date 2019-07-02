Resources More Obituaries for Gerson Widoff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerson Widoff

Born: July 2, 1932



Died: March 30, 2019



Gerson "Duke" Widoff, 86, of Woodstock, Illinois passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born July 2, 1932 in Newark, New Jersey to Rosemarie (nee MacFarlane) and Benjamin Widoff, the family soon moved to Chicago, IL. Unique from the start, Duke was taller and stronger than his peers as a youngster and wanted to be a boxer and thus the nickname "Duke" was given to him and it stuck. However, in time, he gave up boxing to become a top-ranked competitive swimmer in high school (Highland Park H.S) and at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill where he received his degree in Economics, Class of 1954. After graduating college, Duke served his country in the US Army for two years and was stationed in Verdun, France. After his military service, Duke forged his own path as a real estate developer in Northern Illinois and Florida over the next 40 years and was very successful in that endeavor. He married Betty "Wawanna" Widoff (n e Cameron), a flight attendant with Delta Airlines. They were happily married for 56 years, and together they had 5 children: Valanna, Benjamin, Kristin Heneghan (John), Melanie, and Cameron and three grandsons: Riley, Gavin, and Declan Heneghan. Duke is also survived by his younger brother, Michael Widoff of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Duke was an extremely devoted and involved father and husband. He attended many of his kids' athletic and school events as well as being a member of the District 200 school board (Woodstock) in the late 1970's. A true Renaissance man, Duke had many interests: photography, sailing, flying, skiing, farming, traveling, cycling, and competitive swimming. Additionally, Duke had a deep interest in preserving history and made one of the earliest and largest financial contributions to save the historic Woodstock Opera House from the wrecking ball in the 1970s. He was also a big supporter of nature conservancy; having planted many trees over the years and set aside many acres of prairie grasslands and woodlands for wildlife. He even began his own version of the "Adopt-a-Highway" program years before its official institution by walking with his kids along country roads picking up trash. Duke instilled a strong work ethic in his children while always encouraging each of them in their individual life goals and paths.



In the end, it was his loving devotion to his wife and children that is his greatest legacy. Duke Widoff was a wonderful father, son, brother, and husband and will truly be missed by all who knew him. A private celebration of life was held in his honor. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019