Gilberto Cisneros
Born: August 17, 1928
Died: October 31, 2019
Gilberto Cisneros, Grandpa Gil, passed October 31st in the evening surrounded by family. He was born in Aurora, IL on August 17, 1928. He served in the U.S. Army. He was our role model, mentor and inspiration. He was always a fighter and even at the end was still his sweet funny self. We will always be grateful for his undying influence on our lives.
We are comforted that he is reunited with his wife,Olga, to whom he was relentlessly devoted, and who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son Robert Cisneros (Laurie), daughter Andrea Johnson (Dale), granddaughters Renae, Eryn, Lian and Emily; and great-grandson Aiden. He will be missed by many especially his family in Mexico.
Please join us at a memorial service to celebrate Gilberto's life on November 23rd, 1:30 PM in Marengo, IL at Joe's Place.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a , in Grandpa Gil's name and memory. Organizations that Grandpa would approve of are:
,
NationalMultiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org
MissCarley's, www.misscarlys.org
WoundedWarrior Project,
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019