Gina Lynn Kern



Born: September 19, 1976; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 9, 2019; in Chicago, IL



Gina Lynn Kern, of McHenry, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Chicago at the age of 42.



She was born September 19, 1976 in Chicago, the daughter of Adam and Cheryl (nee Richardson) Kern.



Gina began working with Sage Products right out of high school where she would remain for 17 years and rise to the title of Contracts Manager. Most recently she was employed with Abbvie in North Chicago. Gina was passionate about her career and loved the work she did. Additionally, Gina received her bachelor's degree in marketing from Roosevelt University in Chicago. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.



Mostly, Gina loved the time she spent boating with family and the moments she had with her beloved canine companion, Callie.



Gina was the loving daughter of Adam and Cheryl Kern; the beloved sister of Lisa (Matt) Santis; cherished aunt of Kaylee and Alyssa; loving cousin of Jerry (Donna) Theis and Tara Scott; and adoring friend to many.



She was preceded in death by her aunt, Jackie Theis and her grandparents.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13 from 4-8 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.



Donations may be made in Gina's memory to the .



For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary