Gladys H. Munks
Born: September 25, 1934
Died: September 23, 2020
HARVARD – Gladys Helen Munks passed away on Sept. 23, 2020 at her home of 60 years, surrounded by her beloved children. She was 85.
She was born Gladys Irwin on September 25, 1934 in Utica, IL, the daughter of Elmore and Helen (Fowlie) Irwin. She married Charles Theodore Munks on June 11, 1955 in Utica.
They don't come any sweeter than she was, even when she was in the process of beating you in round after round of cards. An ever-patient piano teacher, she taught her children, grandchildren and over 230 students. She was the organist/pianist for over 54 years at The First Presbyterian Church of Harvard, and her musical talents were a gift to all who got to experience them.
She loved to play cards with her bridge club, as well as euchre, and loved "visiting" with her family and friends.
A gifted quilter, she spent countless hours making beautiful quilts to gift her grandchildren when they graduated from high school. Gladys loved to watch birds from her seat in the family room and enjoyed reading to local grade school children through the Reading Pairs program in Harvard. She participated in Circle and was on the Worship Committee at church. She was an active member of the library board for years. In her later years, Gladys volunteered at the food pantry.
Gladys was the kindest soul, and her friends and family members will miss her deeply. Many of the best parts of us came from her.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Thompson, of Naperville, IL; her sister-in-law, Verna Irwin, of Sarasota, FL; her four children, Greg (Terri) of Rockford, Gary (Kathie) of Harvard, Tim (Laura) of Castleton, Vt., and Kathleen Munks Davis of Round Lake; 10 grandchildren, Michelle (Elvis) Patnaude, Shannon (Luis) Romero, Melissa (Andy) Munks Gisleson, Scott, Kristen, Kevin, Jamie and Katie Munks, Alyssa and Jacob Davis; and seven great-grandchildren, Zackary, Benjamin, Parker, Payton, Mason, Mia and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles; her parents, Elmore and Helen; and her brothers, Elmore L Irwin, Jr, Donald T Irwin and Charles A Irwin.
Visitation will be at The First Presbyterian Church of Harvard, Saturday, October 17 from 12 to 2 p.m.pm. A celebration of life will follow.
Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to The First Presbyterian Church PO Box 846, Harvard, Illinois 60033 and Transitions (Hospice) 3010 Forest View Rd, Rockford, IL 61109. transitionshospice.com
Due to COVID-19, we are asking that all attending must wear face masks and practice social distancing.