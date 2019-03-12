Northwest Herald Obituaries
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
Gladys Jane Grashel


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Jane Grashel Obituary
Gladys Jane Grashel

Born: April 26, 1938; in Harvard, IL

Died: March 9, 2019; in Rockford, IL

Gladys Jane Grashel, 80, of Harvard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford, IL, from injuries received from a car accident.

She was born April 26, 1938, in Harvard, IL to John and Edna (Pockrandt) Reese. Gladys married Howard C. Grashel on October 18, 1958, in Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1985.

Gladys enjoyed gardening and loved cooking and canning. Gladys enjoyed riding around on her scooter site seeing. Gladys will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children Jeffrey, Gloria (Dale) Wuttke, Bradley, Rodney, Julia Grashel- Kirby, Donald (Stacy) Grashel, and Kimberly (Brian) Noe; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Paul Reese, Alice Brennecka, Trudy Walter, and Nancy Firn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, March 14 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Big Foot Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the or the .

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
