Gladys M. Dockery
Gladys M. Dockery, age 92, died peacefully on August 8th, 2020 at the home of her niece Ruth in Round Lake, IL.
Born in Darlaston, South Staffordshire, England, to Henry & Annie May Moreton. She lived in the Wonder Lake/Woodstock area for 61 years & most recently was a resident at The Cottages of Fox Lake. Gladys enjoyed 20+ Winters in Arizona with her late sister Harriet. A member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake & All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church in Sun City, Arizona; former member of Woodstock Women of the Moose Chapter 364 & St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Woodstock.
She is survived by a brother, John Moreton in England; her niece Ruth (late Robert) Cepuder; grand-niece Jennifer Thibault; grand-nephew Aaron Cepuder (Jen) & their children; nieces, nephews & their families in U.K. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, sisters May (Bill) Pitt, Harriet (Stan), Joan (Tom) Moseley & brothers infant Harry, Eric and George (Betty).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gladys' wonderful neighbors, the Bob & Patty Zieman family. Thank you to the caring staff of JourneyCare, especially her nurse, Debi & CNA, Lea.
A memorial service for Gladys will be held on June 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake, IL. Memorial services will also be held at later dates at All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church in Sun City, Arizona & St. Lawrence's Church in Darlaston, England.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gladys' memory to: St. Mary's Episcopal Church 210 McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. JourneyCare 405 Lake Zurich, Barrington, IL 60010.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry, IL. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where loved ones may share memories of Gladys on her tribute wall.