Gladys M. Schlossman



Born: February 7, 1908; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 3, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Gladys Schlossman, of Crystal Lake, passed away at the age of 111 on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by dear friends at Sunrise Senior Living.



Gladys was born on February 7, 1908, to Jacob and Lena (nee Hershkowitz) Moskowitz in Chicago. Gladys grew up in Chicago, and lived there her entire life until the 1970's when she moved to Crystal Lake.



She attended Northwestern University graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While at Northwestern she was accepted into Delta Mu Delta, an international business honor society recognizing academic excellence. She was also inducted into Phi Chi Theta fraternity, a co-ed society in business and economics. In addition, Gladys was a member of the American Society of Women Accountants.



Gladys was meticulous with numbers and detail so her career began as an accountant. She joined a firm where she met the love of her life, Arthur Schlossman. They were married on November 14, 1931, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his death on January 25, 1995.



One of Gladys's interests besides being an avid reader, was traveling. Her travel companions were mainly her three sisters, but most often just her sister Laura. Together they toured Europe and the United States. Winters were spent in Florida with her husband Arthur.



In the 1970's, Gladys decided to learn bridge and from taking one class at MCC, she became one of the outstanding bridge players in McHenry County. She was a founder of the Crystal Lake Seniors Bridge Club, coordinating the Thursday bridge game and tournaments, as well as a monthly game and luncheon at The Fountains. Bridge was "her game" and she played until her death. Because of her knowledge and expertise, Gladys mentored countless players in the game. She also spent many years in a Pinochle group.



Gladys is survived by her nieces, Marilyn Jackman and Donna Robitaille, both of Palm Desert, California and many close friends in Crystal Lake.



Besides her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by her sisters, Laura Meyer, Helen Hoerer, and Hannah Rosenthal.



Services and interment will be private at Waldheim Cemetery, Forest Park. Memorials may be in Gladys's name to Senior Service Associates, 110 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake.



Arrangements were entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019