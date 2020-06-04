Glen E. Messer
1931 - 2020
Glen E. Messer

Born: December 8, 1931; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 22, 2020; in McHenry, IL

The patriarch of the Messer clan, Glen E. Messer, has passed. A stalwart man with unwavering morals and strength, who harbored an insatiable lust for cinnamon rolls with raisins, was born in December 8th, 1931 in Chicago, IL.

As a proud Air Force veteran, he was a hard worker and leader by example. He served as the club steward of the American Legion Post 491 for many years, was a member of the American Legion Riffle Squad, served as their chaplain and spent several years as a Scoutmaster. A man whose inner strength was enviable, he fought a long hard battle until the end just to spend more time with the ones he loved.

He was a man of unbendable character and was very particular about playing cards. He was also a master of making sound financial decisions through his use of fast food coupons and continuously taking advantage of the great values found at his favorite restaurants, Culver's and 3 Brothers.

Glen Messer and his wife of 67 years, Dorothy, created what would become a strong, opinionated and mostly functional empire of people. A testament of their commitment to rearing this ultimate family are their children Douglas, David, and Nancy; from which sprung 8 mostly delightful grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Survived by his sister Kay (Dan Siblik) and sister-in-law Arlene, Glen was preceded in death by his wife, son David, brother Richard, sisters Norma and Lorraine, and parents Otto and Nettie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Legion Post 491.

Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry is assisting the family. Any questions please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
