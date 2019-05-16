Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
GLENDON WHAPLES
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland Garden of Memories Chapel
Belvidere, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Garden of Memories Chapel
Belvidere, IL
Glendon James Whaples

Born: April 18, 1934; in Harvard, IL.

Died: Saturday, May 11, 2019; in Harvard, IL

Glendon James Whaples, 85, of Harvard, IL passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home. Son of the late George and Florence (Downs) Whaples, he was born on Wednesday, April 18, 1934 in Harvard, IL.

He married the love of his life, Elaine Wiedrich, on Monday, November 3, 1952 in Harvard, IL. Glendon is loved an will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Elaine; son, Glendon "Butch" (Debbie) Whaples; daughters, Cindy (Lyle) Cole, Florence (David) Johannes, April (Mike) Trepanier; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, brother, Richard Whaples; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Ruth Kennedy; grandchildren, Jessica Whaples, William Whaples, Josh Trepanier; siblings, George, Barbara, Janie, Violet.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Highland Garden of Memories Chapel in Belvidere, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. William Wentink officiating. Interment to follow at Highland Garden of Memories. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.

Belvidere Funeral Home, 203 Logan Avenue Belvidere, Illinois 61008, Phone 815-544-2121
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 16, 2019
