GLENN A. MAJCHER

Born: November 10, 1948; in Mt. Clemons, MI

Died: October 26, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Glenn A. Majcher, age 71 of Crystal Lake, passed away suddenly on October 26, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.



He was born November 19, 1948, in Mt. Clemons, MI, the son of Edward and Olga (Celice) Majcher, they preceded him in death.



Glenn was survived by his wife, Debra (Henderlight) Majcher, sisters, Jon Majcher, Lana Majcher, Pam Skoff, Karen Art, and brother, Kelly Majcher; from a previous marriage two sons Greg Majcher and Rodrick Majcher, his nieces and nephews Angela, Darnell, Ariennne, Emily, and Brian.



Glenn was a retired CIO and a tech geek; he loved learning about new technology, it came easy to him. He learned how to program a computer language by reading a book the weekend before his Monday interview and was offered the job. He was passionate about animals and caring for them. His dogs and birds were spoiled and it was suggested by an Aviary Veterinarian that Glenn could retire by hand raising birds.



There will be a memorial service for Glenn on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:30pm until 3:00pm at Northern Illinois Funeral Services,

31632 N Ellis Drive, Unit 209, Volo. For further information, please call Cathy Daniel of Northern Illinois Funeral Services at 847-833-

2928.

