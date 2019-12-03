Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3500 W. Washington Street
McHenry, IL
View Map
Glenn Francis Huska


1932 - 2019
Glenn Francis Huska Obituary
Glenn Francis Huska, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the home he built and lived in for the past 60 years.
He was born July 21, 1932 in McHenry to Stephen and Mercedes (Hayden) Huska. Glenn attended St. Mary's school for grades 1 through 8, and was a 1950 graduate of McHenry High School. He married Julia Knox on March 5, 1953 at St. Patrick's Church in McHenry.
Glenn served in the U. S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War and in the Army Reserves until 1960.
An artistic, creative guy who always stayed busy with projects to work on, Glenn had great mechanical skills and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed the great outdoors, nature and gardening, and even grew his own grapes and made his own wine. Until recently, Glenn kept active in his yard and will be remembered for his sense of humor. - May he rest in peace.
Glenn was the proud father of four children, Mary Huska, Joan Freund, Gerald (Elaine) Huska and Ann (James II) Johnson; the grandfather of 7, Jeremy and Brian Freund, James III (Kara) Johnson, Steven and Joshua Johnson, Sam (Alicia) Johnson, and Kristen (Adam) Treasure; the great-grandfather of 7, Payton, James IV, Hurley and twins Emmett and Everett Johnson, Grayson Freund, Wyatt Treasure; the brother of Steve (Teresa) Huska and Patricia (Harry) Schippers; and the brother-in-law of Lucille Harris, Eileen Mauer, and Mary Ann Knox; and uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1954; his mother in 1964; his wife, Julia, in 2016; and his sister, Joyce Flinn in 1982.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Friends and relatives attending the Mass should go directly to church Thursday.
Interment will be in St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery, McHenry, IL.
For more information please contact the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories of Glenn with his loved ones on his Tribute Wall.
Masses in lieu of flowers would be appreciated or donations to St. Patrick's or The Church of Holy Apostles.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
