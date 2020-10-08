Gloria Beth Miller
Born: January 27, 1955
Died: September 30, 2020
Gloria Beth Miller, 65, of Crystal Lake passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Woodstock on January 27, 1955 to Jack and Caroline Meyers.
Gloria graduated with a degree in biology from University of Illinois. She worked for Morton in Woodstock then Rohm and Haas. She retired two years ago from Dow Chemical.
Forty years ago, on September 27, 1980 she married Richard Miller in the backyard of her parents' home in Woodstock.
Gloria enjoyed reading and gardening. She loved animals and spending time with her one year old grandson, Zachary.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Rick; their daughter, Jennifer (John, Jr. "JJ") Binek; grandson, Zachary; brothers, Robert "Buzz" Meyers and Tim (Marilyn) Meyers; and nephews, Eric (Jessica) and Nick Meyers.
Memorials in Gloria's name would be much appreciated to Helping Paws Animal Shelter at www.helpingpaws.net
or to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
.
A service will be held at a later date.
