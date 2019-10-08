|
Gloria Irene Pechous
Born: January 21, 1934; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 5, 2019; in Mchenry, IL
Gloria Irene Pechous, age 85, of McHenry passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Gloria was born on January 21, 1934 in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Stella Bochat. She married the late Roger Pechous Sr. on November 22, 1952 at St. Hyacinth Church in Chicago IL.
Gloria was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist church in Johnsburg. In her early years she worked for District 156 as a teacher's aide. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her friends at Heritage Woods, watching Wheel of Fortune, Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil Show, but foremost she cherished her time with her family, especially with her grandchildren who meant the world to her. She was always the life of the party and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Gloria is survived by her loving children: Pam (Rob) Wickenkamp, Roger E. Pechous Jr. and Sherry (Tom) Low; grandchildren: Eric (Jodi) Wickenkamp, Dana (Frank) Gagliardi, Erin (Mike) Wardell, Roger (Angie) Pechous , Amy Pechous, Nick (Christine) Low, Molly (Reid) Anderson and Alex (Paige) Low; great grandchildren: Taylor, Leah and Eli Wickenkamp, Maya and Frankie Gagliardi, Lance and Wynn Wardell, RJ and Joe Pechous, Victor, Violet and Isabel Milbrandt, Mckayla, Landon and Owen Low, Avery, Riley and Paisley Anderson; sister-in-laws: Phyllis Bochat, Dorothy Freund-Howard; brother-in-law: Jack Pechous. As well as daughter-in-law: Jane Pechous and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Roger Pechous Sr. and her brother, Wayne Bochat.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:30am until the time of Memorial Mass at 11am, at St. John's the Baptist, 2303 West Church, Johnsburg. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 or Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2302 West Church, Johnsburg, IL 60051.
For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 8, 2019