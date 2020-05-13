Gloria Layoff
Born: September 23, 1946
Died: May 7, 2020
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gloria Layoff, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on May 7, 2020 at her home. She was 73. She was born on September 23, 1946, in Branchland, West Virginia to Connie and Nora (Clay) Brumfield. On August 27, 1962, she married George Layoff in Wooddale, Illinois. They moved to McHenry and raised their two children, George (Christine) and Diana.
Gloria was a beautiful, selfless and caring woman. She was an unshakable mother and an incredible grandmother, who devoted herself to her family. She took care of her daughter Diana for 50 years, without hesitation. Her selfless dedication was not limited to her personal life, for 30 years, she worked tirelessly for Oak Grigsby, where she became the Manufacturing Supervisor.
If you had the pleasure of knowing Gloria, you know there are no words to describe how much she will be missed. We will forever keep her love and memory in our hearts.
She was the beloved mother of George (Christine) Layoff and Diana, and proud grandmother of Gerret and Josiah. Predeceased by her husband George, and her parents Connie and Nora.
Services and Interment will be private at McHenry County Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, where online condolences can be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com
Published in Northwest Herald on May 13, 2020.