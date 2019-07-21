|
Gloria Smith
Born: October 23, 1944 in Chicago, IL
Died: June 12, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Gloria (Ginger) Smith 74, passed away June 12, 2019 in Crystal Lake. She was born October 23, 1944 in Chicago, IL. She retired from Coilcraft with a great love of crafts, outdoors, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Gloria is survived by her loving daughter; Terry Kress, her son; Richard (Tanya) Podhorsky, grandchildren; Kirsten, Krystina and Christopher, many nieces and nephews, and close friends. Celebration of Life will be on July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. There will be a visitation starting at 10:30 am until the time of service at the Windridge Memorial Park Chapel 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd. Cary, IL 60013.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted by Northern Illinois Funeral Services, INc 847-833-2928
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 21, 2019